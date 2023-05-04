This jewellery maker’s stock may shine 20% more led by recovery due to gold prices: Analysts

2 Min(s) Read
Titan Q4 results: Brokerages see upto 21 percent upside the stock following the company’s strong performance in the jewellery segment even as watch and eyewear margin were weak during the March ended quarter.
Titan Company’s shares rose over one percent on May 4, a day after the jewellery, watch and eyewear maker recorded an almost 50 percent jump in its standalone profit for the January to March 2023 quarter.
At 10:20 am, the Titan shares were trading almost a percent higher. However, brokerages see upto 21 percent upside the stock following the company’s strong performance in the jewellery segment even as watch and eyewear margin were weak during the March ended quarter.