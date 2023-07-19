'We can't build data centres fast enough to satisfy the demand,' NTT Data Services CEO Bob Pryor said in an exclusive interview with CNBC TV18. He also highlighted India's strategic significance as the largest market for the company outside Japan
Japanese tech major NTT Data Services is on track to surpass the $1-billion revenue mark in India over the next few years, according to the company's CEO, Bob Pryor. In an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18, Pryor highlighted India's strategic significance as the largest market for NTT Data outside Japan, contributing 3-4 percent to its global revenues.
He added that the company aims to spend $2 billion on building data centres in India. "We can't build data centres fast enough to satisfy the demand… we will spend another $2 billion over the next three years here in India and that's part of (our) growth," he said.
Currently, the company is approaching $700 million in revenue from serving Indian companies, and they anticipate exceeding the $1-billion revenue milestone in the near future.
NTT has 40,000 employees working in India. Additionally, NTT Data's largest employee base outside Japan is in India.
Pryor emphasised the importance of India as a hub for engineering talent, providing services to clients worldwide through the company's global delivery model. NTT Data has a strong presence in North America, where clients benefit from the expertise of their Indian employees. Further, India has become a pivotal player in NTT Data's data centre business, with the company rapidly expanding its offerings to meet the soaring demand.
"India probably (has) some of our best engineering talent, and provides services to clients all over the world. We have many clients in North America, for example, that are served by our global delivery model from employees here in India. We are experiencing incredible growth here," he said.
