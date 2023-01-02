This is how Nimbus Post is helping small e-commerce startups expand globally

We do end-to-end solutions from picking up new shipments to last mile delivery, collecting the cash on behalf of the companies and remitting them the entire balance sheet, Yash Jain, Co-Founder and CEO, Nimbus Post told CNBC TV18. Read all about his ambitious plans in a flourishing market.

For an e-commerce business to be successful, it is important to have a logistics system in place — one that would ensure customer satisfaction at all touchpoints. Nimbus Post is one such company that helps small businesses, early-stage e-commerce startups and midsize e-commerce startups with end-to-end solutions.

“We are a one-stop marketplace for logistics for e-commerce sellers. If they want to ship out certain orders they

According to a report, the Asia-Pacific logistics market is the largest in the world, with a market size of about $3.9 trillion in 2020 alone. The leading position of the region is attributed to the expansion of trade routes and the shift of industrial production to Asian countries.

Jain realises the potential of the industry and looks to expand globally, the process for which has already begun. Earlier last year, the company announced the expansion of its services to the Indonesian and UK markets.

"Indonesia is one of the major market shares in terms of e-commerce business. The Indonesian market is growing very aggressively and in terms of trends, it's very similar to India… two or three years

He also added that Nimbus Post has partnered with many Indian brands and merchants and is helping them with entire compliance logistics fulfilment marketing in those countries. "The objective is to take Indian brands into global borders, let them sell on Amazon.com, on Amazon.uk, and help them get conversions. The end objective is to help Indian brands set up a global presence,” he said.

Even during the festive season last year, the company registered a growth of 20-25 percent and similar growth is projected for the wedding season as well, which will resume this month. Thanks to the experience, it is now better equipped for the future — having hired over 100 employees across verticals.