This company will fine employees Rs 1 lakh if they bother 'unplugged' colleagues with work

Unplug time is available to everyone regardless of their designation, date of joining, or other factors. According to the founders, the policy is intended to ensure that employees are not reliant on the company.

No one wants to be bothered over ‘work’ on holidays. But that doesn't mean it doesn't happen. It happens. All . The . Time. So, in a bid to stamp out this problem, fantasy sports platform Dream11 has come up with an interesting policy that will let the employees enjoy their holidays in peace — if employees disturb colleagues on holidays, they would have to pay a hefty fine.

As per the Dream 11 Unplug policy, employees can take a week off from work-related emails, messages, calls, and even their colleagues.

"At Dream11, we actually log off the 'Dreamster' who is unplugged, off from every possible Stadium communication platform, be it Slack, emails and even WhatsApp groups. We do this to ensure absolutely no one from the Dreamster’s work ecosystem can contact them while they are on their well-deserved break,” the company said in a LinkedIn post.

In an interview with CNBC , the founders of the company, Harsh Jain and Bhavit Seth, have said that if any employee reaches out to another employee during the "Unplus" period, s/he will have to pay a fine of Rs 1 Lakh.

Among Dream11's LinkedIn testimonials are those from "Dreamsters," for its Mumbai-based employees.

"Allowing employees to cut off from all company systems and groups is one of the best perks one can get. We are not bothered with work calls, emails, messages, or even WhatsApp for seven days. This helps us spend some quality time doing what we love. And for me, it's time to head to the mountains. I, for one, do not feel guilty about not having a sufficient network. It's the most distinctive form of unplugging. This disconnected time also helps one rejuvenate, relax and come back feeling fresh, happy, and renewed energy to give one's best performance," a Dream11 employee said in one testimonial.