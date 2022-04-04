This company is offering two-week paid off to new recruits before they start

In the wake of employees demanding a better work-life balance across the globe, a tech hospitality company has come up with a new policy to keep workers spirited. New York-based SevenRooms is offering its recruits a two-week fully paid off, including health insurance coverage before they start their first day with the company. The "Fresh Start" policy began on January 1.

According to Paul McCarthy, SevenRooms' chief people officer, the company came up with the strategy in the summer of 2021. He said, "The initiative is our way to attract job seekers who are now more in demand, and more burned out, than ever."

The Great Resignation — the trend of people quitting jobs to focus on the things/people they like/value — following the COVID-19 pandemic has forced businesses to offer more flexibility to workers.

According to a Gallup report — The Wellbeing-Engagement Paradox of 2020 — employees were motivated to work from home when the pandemic struck but the length of the pandemic and the "yo-yo effect of the good news followed by bad news" have exhausted employees and companies are finding it hard to keep them engaged.

Acknowledging this, McCarthy pointed out that it is not possible for several employees to take unpaid time off. Besides offering paid time-off to its new employees, SevenRooms has also set a minimum number of days for which employees are required to take off each year. Further, the company encourages people to take "extended breaks" to "fully recharge".

In addition, those employees who have been associated with the company for up to five years are required to take five consecutive days off twice a year, once between January and June, and once again between July and December. Similarly, those who have worked for the company for more than five years are required to take 10 consecutive days off in the first half of the year, and another 10 days off in the second.

"It shows that people we're committed to choice, and that time is the most valuable thing to all of us," said McCarthy. The company has 200 employees and it plans to hire 100 more by mid-year. Since January 1, the day when the Fresh Start policy was rolled out, the company has hired 16 new people.

Apart from SevenHours, several other companies are also taking similar initiatives to keep up employee productivity. Last year, PwC started a new policy under which employees are being given a $250 vacation bonus.