This Chennai-based company has set aside Rs 600 crore to buy peer brands

TTK Prestige is sitting on cash of about Rs 600 crore. When asked how the company plans to put that to use, TT Jagannathan, Chairman of the company said, “We are waiting for a good acquisition to come around.”

“We are talking to a lot of people, we are trying,” he added.

The company is looking at new product launches in gas stoves, mixer grinders and pressure cookers. “We have recently launched a pressure cooker which is called Flip-On, which is doing extremely well,” he said.

The festive sales are up 80 percent versus the pre-COVID period. The demand in 2022 has improved by single digits versus the 2021 festive period.

“The festive sales have been very strong but last year we had a fantastic year because of pent-up demand. We had the best ever second quarter last year. This year we will match that or grow a little bit around that,” he said.

In terms of eCommerce contribution, he said, “Online is dropped compared to last year. Now that COVID is over, people want to go to the retailer and spend time.” Online sales and rural sales are around 12 percent and 5 percent respectively of the company’s total sales.

Raw material prices are dropped, so Jagannathan doesn’t expect to see any price hikes in the near future.

Delhi and Gorakhpur are the biggest markets for the company for Diwali sales versus any of the south Indian cities. “We are hoping that it will pick up this week after floods recede,” he said.

The company’s subsidiary in the UK has seen good sales in September. On the UK business, he said, “We are revamping the company and we had a good September considering all the disasters that the UK is going through and we will manage to get out of it.”

Jagannathan expects margins at 15-16 percent in FY23.

Currently, TTK Prestige’s exports are around 5-6 percent of the total revenues mix. “We have got new customers and we are unable to fulfil the export orders because we don’t have the capacity,” he said.

He sees exports rising to at least Rs 500 crore in the next four years.

