LinkedIn post of a Byju's ex-employee goes viral after layoff

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 21, 2023 12:58:27 PM IST (Updated)

"I don't know what my fault was," reads a LinkedIn post by Byju's ex-employee Arpit Singh, who worked as a retention manager in Delhi and recently got laid off. "I worked very hard throughout my time in Byju's and I never followed the 10-8 work culture. I was always available 24x7 for my company but they (the HR) came and told me to resign immediately."

Singh had been working with the edtech company for about a year. The LinkedIn post has over 70 comments now.
It was reported on Monday that the edtech giant laid off 500-1,000 employees in the past few days. The latest job cuts affect around 2 percent of the company's total workforce.

This comes after Byju's filed a suit in the New York Supreme Court challenging the acceleration of the $ 1.2 billion term loan B (TLB). A group of ad hoc lenders called it a “meritless suit”. The lenders collectively own more than 85 percent of the $1.2-billion loan Byju's raised in November 2021.

Byju's had reached out to the New York Supreme Court on June 6 and accused the lenders of indulging in “predatory tactics.”

In what is possibly the first action of its kind by an Indian company, Byju's has also issued a notice to one of its creditors, Redwood, disqualifying it as a lender.

“It is important to note that BYJU'S had so far demonstrated remarkable restraint by refraining from utilising the disqualification clause, instead striving for months to achieve an amicable resolution with the hawkish trader-lenders,” the edtech company has said.

As per an earlier Bloomberg report, Byju's creditors have pulled out of negotiations with the company to recast a $1.2-billion loan. The talks were called off after the creditors moved to a Delaware court, accusing the firm of hiding $500 million of funds raised.

Since October 2022, the edtech giant has laid off more than 2,500 employees. The company said it had set itself a target to achieve profitability by the end of FY23 (2022-23, the previous fiscal year). 

Byju's has done a  number of cost-cutting initiatives, particularly on the employee front. The edtech has nearly 40,000 employees.

Sources told CNBC-TV18 that the employees were fired via in-person meetings and phone calls. The layoffs were across platform teams, brand teams, marketing teams, business teams, and product and tech teams.
 
First Published: Jun 21, 2023 12:00 PM IST
