LinkedIn post of a Byju's ex-employee goes viral after layoff

Since October 2022, the edtech giant has laid off more than 2,500 employees. The company said it had set itself a target to achieve profitability by the end of FY23 (2022-23, the previous fiscal year).BYJU’S has done a number of cost-cutting initiatives, particularly on the employee front. The edtech has nearly 40,000 employees.
This comes after Byju's filed a suit in the New York Supreme Court challenging the acceleration of the $ 1.2 billion term loan B (TLB). A group of ad hoc lenders called it a “meritless suit”. The lenders collectively own more than 85 percent of the $1.2-billion loan Byju's raised in November 2021.
Byju's had reached out to the New York Supreme Court on June 6 and accused the lenders of indulging in “predatory tactics.”
In what is possibly the first action of its kind by an Indian company, Byju's has also issued a notice to one of its creditors, Redwood, disqualifying it as a lender.
“It is important to note that BYJU'S had so far demonstrated remarkable restraint by refraining from utilising the disqualification clause, instead striving for months to achieve an amicable resolution with the hawkish trader-lenders,” the edtech company has said.
As per an earlier Bloomberg report, Byju's creditors have pulled out of negotiations with the company to recast a $1.2-billion loan. The talks were called off after the creditors moved to a Delaware court, accusing the firm of hiding $500 million of funds raised.
Since October 2022, the edtech giant has laid off more than 2,500 employees. The company said it had set itself a target to achieve profitability by the end of FY23 (2022-23, the previous fiscal year).
Byju's has done a number of cost-cutting initiatives, particularly on the employee front. The edtech has nearly 40,000 employees.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Here is all you need to know about India's largest drone maker ideaForge IPO
Jun 21, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Women globally have to wait 131 years to achieve gender parity says WEF report — see where India ranks
Jun 21, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
World Music Day | From phonograph to digital streaming, music has evolved in content
Jun 21, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Sovereign Gold Bond 2023-24 first series open now — a look at past returns, and how much should you buy
Jun 20, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read