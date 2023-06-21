LinkedIn post of a Byju's ex-employee goes viral after layoff

Since October 2022, the edtech giant has laid off more than 2,500 employees. The company said it had set itself a target to achieve profitability by the end of FY23 (2022-23, the previous fiscal year).BYJU’S has done a number of cost-cutting initiatives, particularly on the employee front. The edtech has nearly 40,000 employees.

"I don't know what my fault was," reads a LinkedIn post by Byju's ex-employee Arpit Singh, who worked as a retention manager in Delhi and recently got laid off. "I worked very hard throughout my time in Byju's and I never followed the 10-8 work culture. I was always available 24x7 for my company but they (the HR) came and told me to resign immediately."

Live Tv

Loading...

Singh had been working with the edtech company for about a year. The LinkedIn post has over 70 comments now.