This bank CEO gifts shares worth over Rs 3.95 crore to trainer, driver, support staff

By PTI  IST (Published)
V Vaidyanathan, managing director and chief executive officer, has gifted 9,00,000 equity shares of IDFC FIRST Bank held by him on February 21, 2022, the bank said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

IDFC FIRST Bank MD and CEO V Vaidyanathan has gifted 9 lakh shares of the bank held by him, worth over Rs 3.95 crore, to five individuals, including his trainer, househelp and driver, to help them purchase homes. These five people are unrelated to the top official of the private sector bank.
He has gifted 3 lakh shares to his trainer Ramesh Raju; 2 lakh shares each to househelp Pranjal Narvekar and driver Algarsamy C Munapar; and 1 lakh shares each to office support staff Deepak Pathare and househelp Santosh Jogale. Calculated at Monday's closing price of Rs 43.90 apiece on BSE, the value of the 9 lakh shares gifted by Vaidyanathan comes out to be Rs 3,95,10,000.
He has gifted 3 lakh shares to his trainer Ramesh Raju; 2 lakh shares each to househelp Pranjal Narvekar and driver Algarsamy C Munapar; and 1 lakh shares each to office support staff Deepak Pathare and househelp Santosh Jogale. Calculated at Monday's closing price of Rs 43.90 apiece on BSE, the value of the 9 lakh shares gifted by Vaidyanathan comes out to be Rs 3,95,10,000.
In addition, the bank said Rukmani Social Welfare Trust has disposed of 2 lakh equity shares to support social activities. "Thus, total shares disposed of for gifts and social activities is 11 lakh equity shares of IDFC FIRST Bank, and it is submitted as part of these disclosures, that there are no direct or indirect benefits derived by V Vaidyanathan from these transactions," it added.
