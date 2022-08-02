These global companies are looking to expand and invest big in India

At a time when China is hit by a real estate crisis, the US is grappling with inflation, and several major European nations have been impacted by the Russia-Ukraine war, the Indian economy has remained relatively stable. In fact, India is likely to remain the world's fastest-growing major economy with a growth forecast of almost 8 percent in FY 2023. Several global companies are investing or have pledged to invest in India.

Here are a few major businesses that are making major investments in India

Google:

The tech giant has invested nearly $1 billion in India's second-largest mobile phone operator Bharti Airtel. Google wants to increase its presence in the only billion people plus market open to foreign companies. Previously, Google bought a $4.5 billion stake in billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Jio platform.

Blackstone: After securing massive profit on its seed investment, Wall Street major Blackstone is planning to invest more in India. Its $25 billion investment in India is worth over $50 billion at present. The leading private market investor has invested more than $22 billion in the country in the past decade. In the first four months of 2021, Blackstone invested $5.5 billion. It has invested in several companies, including Piramal Glass, Mphasis, Nexus Malls, edutech player Aakash, and Prestige among others.

Airbus and Boeing: The world’s two biggest airline manufacturers are fighting for a share as the country is the world’s fastest-growing air travel market. These two companies are closing in deals to earn a good return bounce over COVID-19 gloom. Besides, US-based Delta Airlines, Emirates, and VietJet Air are also looking to expand. They already operate flights from India.

Microsoft: Earlier this year, Bill Gates-founded Microsoft announced that it would be investing Rs 15,000 crore over the next 15 years in Hyderabad to set up its largest Data Centre in the country. This would be the second largest Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the IT sector after Amazon Web Services in Telangana.

Oracle: The US-headquartered Cloud Infrastructure company has been clocking over 100 percent growth for the third year in India. To keep this momentum going and expand its penetration, Oracle wants to reach out to more MSMEs in India in the coming months.

Apple: Among the world’s most valuable companies, Apple intends to invest heavily to develop its operations in India and engage with more suppliers. Last year, Apple CEO Tim Cook said that the company had doubled its business in India. Apple was the fastest growing brand in the quarter ended September 2021 with a 212 percent growth in sales in India. Significantly, Apple said it had achieved a record revenue of $83 billion, up 2 percent year-over-year while announcing financial results for its fiscal 2022 third quarter ended June 25.