The contract is for the renovation and modernisation of the electrostatic precipitator (ESP) package of its 3x210 MW thermal power station in Bankura, West Bengal, India. The ESP systems will be renovated, retrofitted and modernised to reduce particulate emissions and comply with the air quality standards set for the power plants.

Leading energy and environment solutions provider Thermax Ltd. has bagged an order of Rs. 251.7 crore order to renovate and modernise Electrostatic Precipitator Package (ESPs) for an Indian public sector power company.

"Thermax Limited has received an order for Rs. 251.7 crore from an Indian public sector power company. The contract is for the renovation and modernisation of the electrostatic precipitator (ESP) package of its 3x210 MW thermal power station in Bankura, West Bengal, India," the company said in a press statement.

Commenting on this contract, Managing Director & CEO, Thermax, Ashish Bhandari said, "Electrostatic Precipitator (ESP) is a flagship product of Thermax's Air Pollution Control business with more than 2,000 units working successfully in India and overseas. Thermax's extensive experience in providing specialised solutions for clean air and cost competitiveness led to this win."

As per the company's statement, the ESP systems will be renovated, retrofitted and modernised to reduce particulate emissions and comply with the air quality standards set for the power plants. The scope of supply includes design, engineering, manufacturing, dismantling/relocation, civil work, construction and commissioning of the ESP systems.

The project is slated to be completed in 25 months.

Thermax Limited is one of the few companies in the world that offers integrated innovative solutions in the areas of heating, cooling, power, water and waste management, air pollution control and chemicals. Thermax has manufacturing facilities in India, Europe and Southeast Asia.

Also Read: Techno Electric gains on selling wind energy assets in Tamil Nadu