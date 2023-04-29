Nestle India’s Managing Director Suresh Narayanan is keen to shift gears. In this edition of The Weekender, the man at the helm of iconic brands like Maggi and KitKat, to name a few, revealed some of his plans for the Rs 2.1 lakh crore ($26 billion) consumer products maker.

After clocking even better-than-expected volume growth (5 percent) in its earnings report card, Nestle India’s Managing Director Suresh Narayanan is keen on accelerating the momentum. In an interview with CNBC-TV18’s special show, The Weekender, the man at the helm of iconic brands like Maggi and KitKat, to name a few, revealed some of his plans for the Rs 2.1 lakh crore ($26 billion) consumer products maker.

These are some of the highlights:

1. Nestle India's revenue growth is expected to increase from the current average of 10-11 percent. To be precise, the company’s compounded annual growth in revenue in the last five years has been 11.9 percent.

2. However, the earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisaton (EBITDA) grew at a slower rate of 9 percent in the same period. The challenge posed by rising prices – particularly that of milk in recent months – have squeezed the bottomline. The dairy segment alone contributes to nearly 40 percent of the company’s gross revenue from India.

Period Gross margin Oct-Dec 2019 57.60% Jan-March 2020 58.60% April-June 2020 56.30% July-Sep 2020 56.30% Oct-Dec 2020 58.10% Jan-March 2021 59.10% April-June 2021 58.50% July-Sep 2021 57% Oct-Dec 2021 55.70% Jan-March 2022 56.90% April-June 2022 55.40% July-Sep 2022 54% Oct-Dec 2022 52.70% Jan-March 2023 54.90%

3. Narayanan highlighted that the money set aside for capital expenditure is Rs. 5,000 crore. That’s nearly as much as the revenue in the latest quarter (Jan-March 2023) i.e. Rs 4,800 crore. This is in line with the announcement made by Nestle’s global CEO Mark Schneider last year. This Rs. 5,000 crore that is to be spent by 2025, will be over and above the Rs. 2,600 crore that it had declared in October 2020.

4. Narayanan is hopeful that Nestle’s products will find takers in the smaller cities in India. The 61-year old member of the board of directors shared an anecdote to back his optimism. In some of the villages where Nestle launched its chocolate brand KitKat, it’s already become the chocolate of choice, he said.

5. The recently acquired pet foods brand Purina Petcare will go on to make 4-5 percent of Nestle India’s annual sales in the next 3-4 years, according to Naryanan. The American animal feed maker Purina’s pet foods segment in India (launched in India in 2017) was bought over by Nestle in July 2022 for Rs 123 crore.

6. There will be more child nutrition products under the brand Gerber, which was launched last year. The Nestle India CEO believes that the breakfast cereal market will take some time to grow.

Aside from talking shop, there’s the moment where Narayanan, who joined Nestle in 1999 as the Executive Vice President for sales, starts reciting couplets, called dohas in Hindi, by the 15th-century Indian poet Sant Kabir. Why? Do check out the full video interview for more.