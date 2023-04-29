English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsFrom KitKat to Kabir – Nestle India chief unplugged

From KitKat to Kabir – Nestle India chief unplugged

From KitKat to Kabir – Nestle India chief unplugged
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Mangalam Maloo  Apr 29, 2023 10:57:12 AM IST (Updated)

Nestle India’s Managing Director Suresh Narayanan is keen to shift gears. In this edition of The Weekender, the man at the helm of iconic brands like Maggi and KitKat, to name a few, revealed some of his plans for the Rs 2.1 lakh crore ($26 billion) consumer products maker.

After clocking even better-than-expected volume growth (5 percent) in its earnings report card, Nestle India’s Managing Director Suresh Narayanan is keen on accelerating the momentum. In an interview with CNBC-TV18’s special show, The Weekender, the man at the helm of iconic brands like Maggi and KitKat, to name a few, revealed some of his plans for the Rs 2.1 lakh crore ($26 billion) consumer products maker.

Recommended Articles

View All
India's economic growth may rebound after 6-9 months of recessionary pressure

India's economic growth may rebound after 6-9 months of recessionary pressure

Apr 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Does reduced visibility in office impact appraisal and career growth

Does reduced visibility in office impact appraisal and career growth

Apr 28, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

China pushes to digitise coal mines for safety, efficiency — where India stands

China pushes to digitise coal mines for safety, efficiency — where India stands

Apr 27, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

IPO vs OFS — these two are as different as cheese and chalk, but why not SEBI draw the line in between

IPO vs OFS — these two are as different as cheese and chalk, but why not SEBI draw the line in between

Apr 27, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read


These are some of the highlights:
1. Nestle India's revenue growth is expected to increase from the current average of 10-11 percent. To be precise, the company’s compounded annual growth in revenue in the last five years has been 11.9 percent.
2. However, the earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisaton (EBITDA) grew at a slower rate of 9 percent in the same period. The challenge posed by rising prices – particularly that of milk in recent months – have squeezed the bottomline. The dairy segment alone contributes to nearly 40 percent of the company’s gross revenue from India.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X