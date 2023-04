Nestle India’s Managing Director Suresh Narayanan is keen to shift gears. In this edition of The Weekender, the man at the helm of iconic brands like Maggi and KitKat, to name a few, revealed some of his plans for the Rs 2.1 lakh crore ($26 billion) consumer products maker.

After clocking even better-than-expected volume growth (5 percent) in its earnings report card, Nestle India’s Managing Director Suresh Narayanan is keen on accelerating the momentum. In an interview with CNBC-TV18’s special show, The Weekender, the man at the helm of iconic brands like Maggi and KitKat, to name a few, revealed some of his plans for the Rs 2.1 lakh crore ($26 billion) consumer products maker.

These are some of the highlights:

1. Nestle India's revenue growth is expected to increase from the current average of 10-11 percent. To be precise, the company’s compounded annual growth in revenue in the last five years has been 11.9 percent.