3 Min(s) Read
Nestle India’s Managing Director Suresh Narayanan is keen to shift gears. In this edition of The Weekender, the man at the helm of iconic brands like Maggi and KitKat, to name a few, revealed some of his plans for the Rs 2.1 lakh crore ($26 billion) consumer products maker.
After clocking even better-than-expected volume growth (5 percent) in its earnings report card, Nestle India’s Managing Director Suresh Narayanan is keen on accelerating the momentum. In an interview with CNBC-TV18’s special show, The Weekender, the man at the helm of iconic brands like Maggi and KitKat, to name a few, revealed some of his plans for the Rs 2.1 lakh crore ($26 billion) consumer products maker.
Recommended ArticlesView All
India's economic growth may rebound after 6-9 months of recessionary pressure
Apr 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Does reduced visibility in office impact appraisal and career growth
Apr 28, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
China pushes to digitise coal mines for safety, efficiency — where India stands
Apr 27, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
IPO vs OFS — these two are as different as cheese and chalk, but why not SEBI draw the line in between
Apr 27, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
These are some of the highlights:
1. Nestle India's revenue growth is expected to increase from the current average of 10-11 percent. To be precise, the company’s compounded annual growth in revenue in the last five years has been 11.9 percent.
2. However, the earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisaton (EBITDA) grew at a slower rate of 9 percent in the same period. The challenge posed by rising prices – particularly that of milk in recent months – have squeezed the bottomline. The dairy segment alone contributes to nearly 40 percent of the company’s gross revenue from India.