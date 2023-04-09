Tesla to establish power storage manufacturing facility in Shanghai: Report

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsTesla to establish power storage manufacturing facility in Shanghai: Report

1 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 9, 2023 7:22:05 PM IST (Published)

The company has plans to produce 10,000 Megapack units annually, as stated by Xinhua News Agency and state television.

Tesla Inc., the electric car manufacturer, is set to construct a factory in Shanghai that will manufacture power-storage devices for global distribution, according to reports from state media.

The announcement was made during a signing ceremony held in Shanghai, where Tesla already operates an automobile factory.
The construction of the factory is expected to commence in the third quarter of this year, with production set to begin in the second quarter of 2024.
Also read: Tesla cuts prices for third time in a year as Musk pushes for higher sales
Tags

Elon MuskShanghaiTesla

