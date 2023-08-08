Meet Vaibhav Taneja — the new Indian origin CFO at Elon Musk’s Tesla

Tesla's new CFO Vaibhav Taneja comes with more than two decades of accounting experience, having worked with multinational companies in technology, finance, retail, and telecommunications.

Indian-origin Vaibhav Taneja is the new Chief Financial Officer of Elon Musk-owned carmaker Tesla. His appointment on August 7 comes as the previous finance chief Zachary Kirkhorn announced his decision to step down.

Forty-five-year-old Taneja is the CFO in addition to his existing role of Chief Accounting Officer (CAO) which he was assigned in March 2019. He has also been the Corporate Controller at Tesla since May 2018. Prior to this, he was the Assistant Corporate Controller between February 2017 and May 2018.

From March 2016 onwards, he served in various finance and accounting roles at SolarCity Corporation, a US-based solar panel developer acquired by Tesla in 2016.

Taneja was also appointed as a director for Tesla's Indian arm, Tesla India Motors and Energy Private Limited, in January 2021.

Before that, Taneja was employed at PricewaterhouseCoopers for a 16-year stint in both India and the US between July 1999 and March 2016.

Taneja completed his Bachelor's degree in Commerce from the University of Delhi. He became a Chartered Accountant (CA) after the course in 2000. He also took up a course to become a Certified Public Accountant in 2006.

The Indian-origin CFO’s appointment comes at a time when Tesla's Bengaluru-based subsidiary is renting out managed office space in Pune's Panchshil Business Park, with a total chargeable area of 5,850 square feet and an Rs 11.65 lakh monthly service fee, according to the documents accessed by CRE Matrix, a real estate data analytics firm, Moneycontrol reported.

Tesla India Motors and Energy is in the electric vehicles and energy products business.

Sources have also told CNBC-TV18 that some government departments are keen on reviewing the battery production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme to attract global players like Tesla. The scheme, which was announced last year, offers incentives to domestic and foreign manufacturers for setting up battery plants in India.

They added that Tesla is in talks with the Commerce Ministry , the Heavy Industries Minister, and the Prime Minister’s Office to explore the feasibility of its India venture.

Taneja's appointment also comes at a crucial time when Tesla is prioritising sales over profits, a strategy that could deepen a price war. The automaker has already taken price cuts for several models of its cars this year.