Tesla Investors Day event: When and where to watch live streaming

While Investor Day’s name suggests that the event is specifically for the company’s shareholders, the company’s CEO Elon Musk stated that the event will cover so much more. As per Musk, the term “investors” in the event refers to the people and life on Earth.
American electric carmaker Tesla’s highly-anticipated event ‘Investor Day’ will kick off on March 1, 2023, at 3 pm CST (March 2, 2023, at 2:30 am IST). Tesla’s Investor Day event is the company’s annual display of its latest products and also reveals its plans for the future.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Brexit-Northern Ireland impasse ends — what the EU and UK agreed to in new deal
Feb 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Nature and history: Karnataka CM Bommai unveils plans to boost state tourism
Feb 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Now, a single window licence portal for Delhi eateries, lodging establishments
Feb 28, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Indian tea connoisseurs may have to shell out more due to 25% reduction in crop, hints expert
Feb 28, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
The event will be live-streamed from the company’s Gigafactory Texas and will showcase its most advanced production line as well as discuss long-term expansion plans, generation 3 platform and capital allocation.
Tesla also provided a brief teaser on what viewers could expect from the event in the video’s description.
While Investor Day’s name suggests that the event is specifically for the company’s shareholders, the company’s CEO Elon Musk stated that the event will cover much more. As per Musk, the term “investors” in the event refers to the people and life on Earth.
He said, “Looking forward to Tesla Investor Day on March 1. By this, we mean the broadest definition of investor, as in the people & life of Earth. It will be a message of good hope & positivity for the future.”
The live stream of the event can be watched on the company’s official YouTube handle as well as on Tesla’s official website starting at 2:30 am IST on March 2, 2023.
(Edited by : Pradeep John)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!