Tesla Investors Day event: When and where to watch live streaming

Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Vivek Dubey  Feb 28, 2023 9:15:50 PM IST (Published)

American electric carmaker Tesla’s highly-anticipated event ‘Investor Day’ will kick off on March 1, 2023, at 3 pm CST (March 2, 2023, at 2:30 am IST). Tesla’s Investor Day event is the company’s annual display of its latest products and also reveals its plans for the future.

The event will be live-streamed from the company’s Gigafactory Texas and will showcase its most advanced production line as well as discuss long-term expansion plans, generation 3 platform and capital allocation.
Tesla also provided a brief teaser on what viewers could expect from the event in the video’s description.
While Investor Day’s name suggests that the event is specifically for the company’s shareholders, the company’s CEO Elon Musk stated that the event will cover much more. As per Musk, the term “investors” in the event refers to the people and life on Earth.
He said, “Looking forward to Tesla Investor Day on March 1. By this, we mean the broadest definition of investor, as in the people & life of Earth. It will be a message of good hope & positivity for the future.”
The live stream of the event can be watched on the company’s official YouTube handle as well as on Tesla’s official website starting at 2:30 am IST on March 2, 2023.
Also Read: Tesla likely to unveil new entry-level hatchback at its Investors Day event
(Edited by : Pradeep John)
