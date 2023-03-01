Top 5 things to watch out for at the Tesla's Investor Day event

Tesla’s ‘Investor Day’ event will be live-streamed from the company’s Gigafactory in Texas and will showcase its most advanced production line as well as discuss long-term expansion plans, generation 3 platform and capital allocation.

US-based electric vehicle maker Tesla will hold its Investor Day on Wednesday 1 from its Gigafactory in Austin, Texas. Tesla’s ‘Investor Day’ event will be live-streamed from the company’s Texas Gigafactory and will showcase its most advanced production line as well as discuss long-term expansion plans, generation 3 platform and capital allocation.

Here are the top 5 things to watch as the event unfolds:

Long-term expansion plans:

Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently said his long-term goal for Tesla is to produce 20 million cars annually by 2030. With the company delivering 1.31 million vehicles in 2022, it has a long way to go to achieve that goal.

The ramp-ups at Tesla’s Giga factory in the US, Germany and China will help, but the company would need more Gigafactory to achieve its target. As of 2022, Tesla stated that it has an installed annual capacity of manufacturing around 1.9 million vehicles a year, and Musk has suggested that Tesla would need 12 Gigafactory to produce 20 million vehicles annually.

Tesla’s ‘generation 3 platform’: A key part of the Investor Day event, Tesla is also expected to reveal its generation 3 platform. This generation 3 platform will likely be Tesla’s cheaper car as Musk has called it, and will be key to the mass volume expansion of Tesla’s cars.

An EV costing around $25,000-$30,000 will open up a wide swath of potential customers looking for a cheap EV alternative. Tesla’s upcoming entry-level car is also touted to be based on the company's next-generation EV platform, which will allow Tesla to cut production costs by half.

New entry-level EV: Tesla is likely to introduce an all-new electric hatchback at the brand's upcoming event. The electric carmaker reportedly released a promo video for its upcoming investor day event showcasing sketches of the facelifted Model 3 and Model Y, alongside a side profile view of a hatchback.

This new entry-level car has been rumoured to be in the works for quite a while now and is expected to be the company's most affordable model and would be positioned below the Model 3. Tesla is expected to price the upcoming hatchback EV around $20,000.

Master Plan 3: Musk has already confirmed that he would indeed reveal his upcoming Master Plan 3 at Tesla’s upcoming event.

Musk, while hinting at his Master Plan 3 in March 2022, said that it would deal with topics like “scaling

Robotaxi: Musk, during the company’s recent earnings call, said Tesla has “made a lot of progress” on its much-anticipated robotaxi and predicted that mass production of the new autonomous EV would begin in 2024.

However, considering the company’s past announcements and failures to execute its past plans, it is likely that this could be delayed too. Musk, while announcing Tesla’s second master plan, promised that “all Tesla vehicles will have the hardware necessary to be fully self-driving with fail-operational capability.”