Tesla's China-made sales hit record with over 80,000 deliveries following Shanghai factory upgrade

By Sangam Singh

Mini Tesla delivered 83,135 EVs which is an 8 percent increase from August sales and a record for its Shanghai factory since it began its production in December 2019.

Tesla broke its monthly record by delivering over 80,000 China-made electric vehicles (EVs) in September, according to a report released on Sunday by the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

Tesla delivered 83,135 EVs, which is an 8 percent increase from August sales and a record for its Shanghai factory since it began its production in December 2019.

"The record high sales of China-made Tesla cars showed electric vehicles have been leading the mobility trend," Tesla said in a brief statement.

Tesla said that it delivered 343,830 EVs globally in the third quarter. But according to Refinitiv, the number is still less than the 359,162 that the analysts, on average, had expected, according to Refinitiv.

Tesla increased its China deliveries to around 22,000 units compared with levels of around 17,000 in June after suspending most production at the Shanghai plant in July for an upgrade.

Reuters had earlier reported that Tesla plans to hold production at its Shanghai plant at about 93 percent of capacity through the end of the year for unknown reasons despite its plan to run the facility in China's commercial hub at full capacity.

The plant manufactures Model 3s and Model Ys to both sell in China and export to other markets, including Europe and Australia. The plant reopened on April 19 after a COVID-19 lockdown but only resumed full production in mid-June.

China continued to lead the domestic EV market with 200,973 wholesale sales in September, which is nearly a 15 percent jump from August.

With inputs from Reuters

