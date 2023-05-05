English
United Spirits, Radico Khaitan to benefit from Telangana’s liquor price hike, says Elara Capital

By CNBCTV18.com May 5, 2023 3:38:29 PM IST (Published)

The price hike of 12-16 percent should, therefore, lead to around Rs 70-80 crore boost to United Spirits’ EBITDA, which is nearly 5 percent of overall estimated EBITDA for financial year 2024.

Brokerage firm Elara Capital has said that the liquor price hike by the Telangana government can prove to be an earnings booster for leading alcohol beverage companies.

The firm said that since Telangana contributes approximately 12 percent to Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) volumes in the Indian alcohol market, the price hike can help companies like United Spirits Ltd., Radico Khaitan Ltd. and Allied Blenders and Distillers Ltd.
According to the brokerage firm, the Telangana government has raised prices by 12-13 percent for the IMFL segment, while hikes have been in the range of 16 percent for the regular / popular segment.
