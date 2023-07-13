Tejas Networks with best single-day gain in four years

The shares of this telecom equipment maker hit record high in today's trading session and witnessed the biggest single-day gain since November 2019.

The shares of Tejas Networks traded at new highs on July 13. It rose 13 percent to Rs 835 during the day and settled at Rs 820 as the trading session ended, gaining 11 percent.

Share Market Live NSE

Tejas Networks is a global R&D-driven telecom equipment company headquartered in India. It designs, develops and manufactures high performance optical and data networking products that are used by telecom service providers, utilities, government and defense networks.

The shares of this telecom equipment maker hit record high in today's trading session and witnessed the biggest single-day gain since November 2019. The stock is 35 percent higher since the start of CY2023 and has gained in two out of the last three sessions. Today's volumes are over 20 times higher than its 20-day average.