This precision engineering company has hit a 52-week high in a volatile market

Technocraft Industries recently completed a share buyback of Rs 150 crore. The buyback opened on February 1, 2023, and closed on February 14.

Shares of Technocraft Industries Ltd jumped as much as 8 percent on Wednesday to hit a 52-week high of Rs 1,275. The stock is outperforming the broader markets during a choppy and volatile trading session.

The stock has gained 24 percent in the month of March so far despite the market volatility and is up nearly 40 percent so far this year.

Technocraft was established in 1972 as a precision engineering services company and diversified into cotton yarn manufacturing business in 1997. It produces high-precision scaffolding systems for building construction.

For the nine-month period that ended on December 31, 2022, the company's revenue growth stood at 11.2 percent from the same period a year ago. On the other hand, net profit increased by 13 percent. For the December quarter itself, the company reported a 33.3 percent growth in consolidated net profit.

The company's operating profit or EBITDA increased by 30 percent from last year to Rs 139.05 crore.

Promoter holding in the company stands at 74.6 percent as of December 2022, while the Sunil Singhania-owned Abakkus Emerging Opportunities Fund holds a 2.97 percent stake in the company.

Shares of Technocraft Industries ended 5.4 percent higher at Rs 1,245.