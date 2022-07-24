Tech Mahindra likely to report 20% fall in profit as margin slumps by 170 basis points

Tech Mahindra — India's fifth largest IT services exporter by market value — will report its financial results on Monday. Investors will monitor the Pune-based IT major's margin and management commentary closely.

Analysts in a CNBC-TV18 poll expect Tech Mahindra's net profit for the April-June period to come in at Rs 1,200 crore, a fall of 20.3 percent compared with the previous three months. They estimate the company's revenue to increase 3.8 percent sequentially to Rs 12,571 crore.

They peg Tech Mahindra's margin — a key measure of operating profitability indicating the difference between revenue earned from sales and expenses — at 11.5 percent for the quarter ended June. If that happens, it would mean a drop of 170 basis points compared with the previous three months.

Tech Mahindra's financial results are due at a time when IT companies are struggling to protect their margins due to elevated costs thanks to high levels of attrition in the sector. That even has businesses across sectors are spending heavily on technology.

Analysts see Tech Mahindra's revenue in dollar terms rising 1.3 percent on a quarter-on-quarter basis, and revenue in constant currency terms — or revenue excluding forex fluctuations — increasing 2.5-3 percent.

ALSO READ: What Wipro is doing right to ease attrition issues