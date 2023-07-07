CNBC TV18
Tech Mahindra shares are up 17% in three months, but Citi is not convinced

By Reema Tendulkar  Jul 7, 2023 9:01:28 AM IST (Published)

Citi believes that the stock appears to have rallied on the back of hopes of a turnaround from the new CEO Mohit Joshi, who will take charge later this year, hopes of a recovery in the second half of the year, domestic buying, and lastly, cheap valuations.

Shares of Tech Mahindra have rallied nearly 20 percent from the lows that the stock made in April this year. The stock has outperformed the NSE IT index over the same period, which has risen only 6 percent. The stock has rallied despite a weak outlook from the communication vertical, which is the top revenue contributor for Tech Mahindra.

The rally has not impressed brokerage firm Citi though, as it has maintained its sell rating with a price target of Rs 905. Citi's price target implies a potential downside of 23 percent on the stock from Thursday's closing levels.
However, the brokerage has put forth its arguments to support its sell recommendation. It says that a turnaround from the new CEO is not easy and that it will take time to fructify and show up. Elaborating further, Citi said that turnarounds require changes, which often result in disruptions.
Citi also added that Tech Mahindra's valuations appear cheap only if you assume a higher Earnings per Share (EPS) estimate. However, their EPS estimate for Tech Mahindra is 12 percent below consensus expectations.
At current levels, Tech Mahindra is trading at 4.8 percent financial year 2024 free cash flow yield, which is higher than Infosys and HCLTech. Therefore, Citi calls the risk-reward for Tech Mahindra to be 'tough' at current levels.
Shares of Tech Mahindra have risen 17 percent on a year-to-date basis as well. The company's margin fell to a 23-quarter low in March and will be a key figure to watch out for when it reports its June quarter results July 26.
