business | Mar 3, 2023 5:05 PM IST

Tech Mahindra reorganising platform business under one brand, succession plan to follow
business | Mar 3, 2023 5:05 PM IST

Tech Mahindra reorganising platform business under one brand, succession plan to follow

By Reema Tendulkar   | Nigel D'Souza   Mar 3, 2023 5:55 PM IST (Updated)
With a renewed focus on product and platform, and a commitment to co-creation with its customers, the company is well-positioned for success in the years ahead.

Tech Mahindra is taking bold steps to re-organize its platform business and position itself for growth in key markets.

In a recent interview with CNBC-TV18, CP Gurnani, MD and CEO of Tech Mahindra, announced that the company is looking to re-organize its platform business under one brand.
“Tech Mahindra has a platform business but what we have done is reorganized everything under one brand called Comviva,” he said.
Gurnani also mentioned that the company will lay out its succession plan in due course of time. This is a key step in ensuring a smooth transition of leadership within the company.
“Tech Mahindra has a very strong leadership. CP Gurnani being there or leaving – is a planned departure. We announced it in May 2022 and in due course of time the succession will happen. It is a planned succession and is being done very diligently,” he said.
Also Read | Tech Mahindra Q3 profit declines 5% hit by weak macroeconomic environment
Tech Mahindra is also focusing on co-creation with its customers for the electric vehicle and travel logistics markets. The company has identified these as growth areas and is working closely with its clients to develop innovative solutions.
“We have been working on co-creation with our customers for solutions for the EV market, for some of the EPC markets and travel logistics market,” he said.
Despite this, Tech Mahindra will continue to build its business on enterprise and CME (communications, media, and entertainment) sectors. These have been key areas of focus for the company, and it will look to strengthen its position in these markets.
Also Read | The key triggers behind Tech Mahindra's latest two-day surge
Gurnani also noted that the company's product and platform business is currently worth less than $500 million. However, he believes that it has the potential to double in three years. This is an ambitious target, but Gurnani is confident that the company's focus on production and platform will accelerate its growth journey.
“Product and platform and co-creation will only accelerate our journey,” he mentioned.
Finally, Gurnani emphasized that the product and platform business is not new to Tech Mahindra. However, the company will be focusing more on this segment going forward. This reflects the company's strategic vision and its commitment to delivering value to its clients.
Tech Mahindra net profit for the October-December quarter came at Rs 1,296.6 crore down 5.3 percent as compared to Rs 1,368.5 crore in the corresponding period a year ago. A CNBC-TV18 poll has estimated the profit to be at Rs 1,294 crore.
Shares of Tech Mahindra closed at Rs 1085, down 2.19 percent from the previous close on the BSE.
First Published: Mar 3, 2023 5:05 PM IST
