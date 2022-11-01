    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homebusiness Newscompanies News

    Tech Mahindra Earnings Preview: Telecom vertical likely to lead growth, margin recovery in focus

    Tech Mahindra Earnings Preview: Telecom vertical likely to lead growth, margin recovery in focus

    Tech Mahindra Earnings Preview: Telecom vertical likely to lead growth, margin recovery in focus
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Reema Tendulkar   | Hormaz Fatakia   IST (Published)

    Mini

    Shares of Tech Mahindra have declined 40 percent this year and are among the worst performers on the Nifty IT index.

    wealth-desk wealth-desk

    Buy / Sell Tech Mahindra share

    TRADE

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    NPS subscribers can now invest up to 75% in equity — Here's what it means

    NPS subscribers can now invest up to 75% in equity — Here's what it means

    IST2 Min(s) Read

    COP27 explained: What is COP and why is it important?

    COP27 explained: What is COP and why is it important?

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Bollywood in a funk: What's ailing the Hindi film industry?

    Bollywood in a funk: What's ailing the Hindi film industry?

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Big Tech Tumble: Why giants like Apple, Microsoft, Google are having a rough year

    Big Tech Tumble: Why giants like Apple, Microsoft, Google are having a rough year

    IST6 Min(s) Read

    Tech Mahindra Ltd. will be the last of the top IT companies in the country to report its September quarter results on Tuesday, November 1.
    The company's constant currency revenue growth is likely to lag other large-cap peers.
    According to a CNBC-TV18 poll, while revenue in USD terms is likely to be flat, the company's net profit is likely to grow in the high-single-digit compared to the June quarter.
    On a constant currency basis, the company's revenue growth is seen at 2.5 percent compared to the June quarter. Tech Mahindra's large-cap peers have had constant currency growth between 3.8 percent to 4.1 percent for the September quarter.
    Tech Mahindra's constant currency growth estimate of 2.5 percent is likely to have a 2.1 percent contribution from organic growth and a 40 basis points contribution from the full-quarter consolidation of the Thirdware acquisition.
    The company had announced the acquisition of Thirdware in March this year for Rs 320 crore or $42 million.
    Growth is likely to be led by the Telecom vertical. Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities believes that the rationalisation of unprofitable accounts will likely impact growth by 100 basis points.
    On the margin front, the company's EBIT margin is likely to improve nearly 40 basis points on a sequentially. Commentary from the management on the extent of margin recovery from hereon will be awaited.
    Brokerage firm Citi expects Tech Mahindra to end financial year 2023 with EBIT margin of 12.5 percent, which is lower than the company's internal target of 14 percent.
    Tech Mahindra's deal wins have been strong, averaging $800 million over the last four quarters. The management told CNBC-TV18 after its June quarter earnings that it is positive about the deal pipeline going forward and is confident of industry leading growth going forward as well.
    Other Key Factors to Track:
    • Recovery in EBIT Margin
    • Furloughs whether they are normal or more than normal
    • Pricing in the current environment
    • Demand environment
    • Any succession plan as CP Gurnani's term as CEO ends in December 2023
      • Shares of Tech Mahindra are down 40 percent this year and are among the worst performers on the Nifty IT index.
      Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

      Tags

      Tech MahindraTech Mahindra earningsTech Mahindra Q2Tech Mahindra Q2 earnings

      Previous Article

      The target prices for L&T shares go as high as 21% from here, say analysts

      Next Article

      Celesta Capital has doubled its investments in India over the last 10 years, says Co-Founder

      arrow down

        Shows

        View All

        Most Read

        Market Movers

        View All
        Top GainersTop Losers
        CurrencyCommodities
        CompanyPriceChng%Chng