Tech Mahindra Q2 Results: Deal wins lowest in three quarters

By CNBCTV18.COM

Tech Mahindra reported September quarter earnings that just about met street expectations on the topline front. Deal wins were the lowest since the December quarter of financial year 2022 or a three-quarter low.

Deal wins for the September quarter stood at $716 million, down from the $802 million in June and over $1 billion in the March quarter.

The company's revenue just about met estimates of Rs 13,099 crore and was flat sequentially as was the topline in US Dollar terms.

On a constant currency basis, the revenue growth for the company stood at 2.9 percent, much below its other large-cap peers, who reported constant currency growth between 3.8-4.1 percent for the quarter.

However, the 2.9 percent figure was higher than the CNBC-TV18 poll of 2.5 percent.

Companies calculate results in constant currency to eliminate the effect of fluctuations.

The company's net profit was lower on a year-on-year basis due to higher costs and R&D investments made during the quarter.

Among the business verticals, the communications business grew at the slowest pace in five quarters while the enterprise business was the slowest in six quarters.

The company's management said that the large deal pipeline is as robust or better than ever before. They also said that there are industries in Europe where there are signs of stress and that they will be cautious on the geography.

Europe contributed to a quarter of the overall topline during the September quarter. The management remains watchful and cautious about winter demand.

However, there has been no impact on discretionary spends from Tech Mahindra's clients, according to the management.

The management also believes that the opportunity in the Banking, Financial Services, Insurance (BFSI) segment remains robust and that they see transformation within this segment.

The BFSI segment contributed to 16.3 percent of Tech Mahindra's revenue during the June quarter.

Shares of Tech Mahindra ended 0.4 percent higher ahead of the company's earnings.