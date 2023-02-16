The key triggers behind Tech Mahindra's latest two-day surge

Incumbent MD & CEO CP Gurnani will be stepping down at the end of this year.

Shares of Tech Mahindra are trading 5.5 percent higher on Thursday and are the top gainers on the Nifty 50 index. The stock has gained close to 13 percent over the last two trading sessions.

The company will be holding its investor day on March 3 and the street is anticipating whether there would be any potential announcement on the succession plan at the company.

"The communication with the stock exchange has been very clear that I am on saddle till December 2023. And the successor would be a CEO-designate. But there is no immediate announcement. We will have to wait for a little while," he said in an interview to CNBC-TV18’s Shereen Bhan at Davos 2023 meet organised by the World Economic Forum.

Tech Mahindra currently trades at 16 times price-to-earnings for the next financial year. This is cheaper compared to other largecap peers like Infosys and TCS which are trading at over 20 times.

Amidst the global 5G rollout, Tech Mahindra's communications vertical will be a key growth driver going forward. The Communications, Media and Entertainment (CME) business contributed to nearly 40 percent of Tech Mahindra's topline for the December quarter.

Among the key risks for Tech Mahindra include the management's cautious commentary on the near-term outlook due to weakness in a few large clients that are reprioritising their IT spending, the extension of furloughs to January in a few clients, and slower decision making in discretionary spending.

