Tech Mahindra falls most in three years after Citi downgrades citing risks to major vertical

Shares of Tech Mahindra are down nearly 7 percent on Monday after brokerage firm Citi downgraded the stock to sell, and also cut its price target to Rs 955 from the earlier Rs 1,110. This is the biggest single-day drop for the stock since May 2020.

The revised price target implies a potential downside of over 12 percent from Thursday's closing levels.

A key reason behind the downgrade that Citi has cited is further risks to growth in the communications vertical. 40 percent of Tech Mahindra's topline comes from the Communications, Media & Entertainment (CME) vertical.

Infosys MD & CEO Salil Parekh also spoke about an unplanned ramp-down in the telecommunications segment, and also within the hi-tech, retail and financial segments.

Citi also alluded to a drop in telecom revenue for both Infosys (down 8 percent QoQ) and TCS (down 2 percnt QoQ). "While management comments of most companies have sounded cautious on telcos for some time, the headwinds seem to be higher than expected," the firm wrote in its note.

Tech Mahindra also mentioned in its December quarter earnings call that revenue from its top-five clients had dropped but expected it to stabilise by the March quarter.

Citi has also suggested that the near-term macro challenges will act as further headwinds for the company. Discretionary cuts and deferrals, vendor consolidation and pricing pressure are listed as further challenges.

The brokerage expects further disappointment to consensus estimates on EBIT margin going forward given the growth challenges and the return of discretionary costs.

Another reason cited by Citi for the downgrade is that the positive leadership changes will take some time to playout for the company.

CP Gurnani will be stepping down as the MD & CEO of Tech Mahindra later this year and will be replaced by Mohit Joshi, who joined from Infosys.

Shares of Tech Mahindra are trading 6.1 percent lower at Rs 1,020. The stock had declined another 2 percent on Thursday as well and is down in three out of the last four trading sessions. Shares are now 7 percent away from a 52-week low of Rs 943.

Tech Mahindra will report its March quarter results on April 27.