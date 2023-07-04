The US IPO story in 2023 is waiting for that spark. Car rental marketplace Turo filed its IPO prospectus in January last year, but its first quarter (Q1 2023) results indicate it may be a while until we see its IPO. A month earlier, social media platform Reddit said it submitted a draft registration for a public offering. The company may go public in the second half of the year. Read for more details.

Despite a rally in tech megacaps, with the Nasdaq 100 notching its best-ever first half, the IPO drought continues in the US as there hasn't been a notable venture-backed tech public issue since December 2021.

Car rental marketplace Turo filed its IPO prospectus in January last year, but its first quarter (Q1 2023) results indicate that it may be a while till we see its initial public offering.

A month earlier, social media platform Reddit said it submitted a draft registration for a public offering. The company may go public in the second half of the year. Instacart's confidential paperwork was filed in May 2022.

However, none of the above mentioned companies have hit the market yet.

According to data from FactSet, just 10 firms have raised $100 million or more in US initial share sales in the first six months of 2023 across all industries. During the same stretch in 2021, there were 517 such transactions, highlighted by billion-dollar-plus IPOs from firms including dating site Bumble, online lender Affirm, and software developers UiPath and SentinelOne.

"There's a disconnect between valuations in 2021 and valuations today, and that’s a hard pill to swallow," Lise Buyer, Founder of IPO consultancy Class V Group in Portola Valley, California, told CNBC. “There will be incremental activity after a period of absolute radio silence but it isn’t like companies are racing to get out the door.”

Some signs of optimism were seen as Mediterranean restaurant chain Cava went public on the New York Stock Exchange on June 15. The shares more than doubled on day one of trading, indicating high demand from retail investors. Buyer said institutions were also enthused about the deal.

"We think that broke the logjam and a lot of companies we talk to privately are now really looking to get into the market," Ari Rubenstein, Chief Executive of trading firm GTS, which acted as Cava’s designated market maker, told FT.

As the second half of this year kicked off, traders and bankers are not expecting much champagne popping for the rest of 2023.

Nasdaq sees best start to year in 4 decades

The Nasdaq Composite recorded its best first half since 1983 in 2023, with the index rising 33 percent for the first six months of this year. For any half year, first or second, the Nasdaq recorded its strongest performance since the peak of the dotcom bubble in the second half of 1999.

The biggest contributors to the market rally have been a handful of large tech companies, including Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Nvidia, Alphabet, Meta and Tesla. On Friday (June 30), Apple hit a new record high, valuing the firm at more than $3 trillion, while chipmaker Nvidia has almost tripled in price since the start of 2023.

On Monday, July 3, Wall Street's main indices settled with slim gains in a holiday-shortened session, helped by a surge in Tesla and strength in bank shares as the second half of the year kicked off on a subdued note.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 10.87 points, or 0.03 percent, to 34,418.47; the S&P 500 surged 5.21 points, or 0.12 percent, at 4,455.59; and the Nasdaq Composite climbed 28.85 points, or 0.21 percent, at 13,816.77. So US stocks ended higher on Friday, closing out a strong first half of the year for major equity indices. Outsized gains for megacap stocks have led indices this year, but recent signs have shown a broadening rally.

The S&P 500 posted 20 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 59 new highs and 47 new lows.