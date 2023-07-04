By Meghna Sen

The US IPO story in 2023 is waiting for that spark. Car rental marketplace Turo filed its IPO prospectus in January last year, but its first quarter (Q1 2023) results indicate it may be a while until we see its IPO. A month earlier, social media platform Reddit said it submitted a draft registration for a public offering. The company may go public in the second half of the year. Read for more details.

A month earlier, social media platform Reddit said it submitted a draft registration for a public offering. The company may go public in the second half of the year. Instacart's confidential paperwork was filed in May 2022.