Tech IPOs lag in US despite Nasdaq’s best first half in 4 decades

By Meghna Sen  Jul 4, 2023 7:20:05 PM IST (Published)

The US IPO story in 2023 is waiting for that spark. Car rental marketplace Turo filed its IPO prospectus in January last year, but its first quarter (Q1 2023) results indicate it may be a while until we see its IPO. A month earlier, social media platform Reddit said it submitted a draft registration for a public offering. The company may go public in the second half of the year. Read for more details.

Despite a rally in tech megacaps, with the Nasdaq 100 notching its best-ever first half, the IPO drought continues in the US as there hasn't been a notable venture-backed tech public issue since December 2021.

Car rental marketplace Turo filed its IPO prospectus in January last year, but its first quarter (Q1 2023) results indicate that it may be a while till we see its initial public offering.


A month earlier, social media platform Reddit said it submitted a draft registration for a public offering. The company may go public in the second half of the year. Instacart's confidential paperwork was filed in May 2022.

