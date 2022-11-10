Homebusiness newscompanies news

TeamLease shares slump to a 52-week low after revenue growth slows for third quarter

TeamLease shares slump to a 52-week low after revenue growth slows for third quarter

1 Min(s) Read

By Reema Tendulkar   |Reema Tendulkar  IST (Published)

The company's revenue growth also fell below the 30 percent mark for the first time in five quarters.

Recommended Articles

View All

Indian government is worried by private investments not taking off

IST3 Min(s) Read

London Eye: Now for that other Nirav Modi case

IST5 Min(s) Read

Suryakumar Yadav's brand value strike rate mirrors his onfield exploits

IST3 Min(s) Read

US midterm elections: Possible scenarios in the close fight between Democrats and Republicans

IST2 Min(s) Read

Shares of TeamLease Services Ltd. fell to a 52-week low on Thursday after the company's revenue growth slowed for the third consecutive quarter.

After four quarters of revenue growth in excess of 30 percent, the metric slowed to 28.3 percent in the September quarter. On a sequential basis, the company's revenue grew 4 percent.

The company's EBITDA declined 7 percent from last year while margin fell to 1.6 percent from 2.2 percent in the year-ago period.

TeamLease returned to profitability during the September quarter, reporting a net profit of Rs 31.9 crore, compared to a net loss of Rs 49.5 crore last year. The loss in the base quarter is linked to a provision in its provident fund trust, which suffered losses due to its investments in DHFL and IL&FS Financial Services.
Total headcount addition during the quarter grew 20 percent from last year, which is the lowest in five quarters.
For the IT staffing business, the headcount is down 9 percent from the June quarter while revenue declined 3 percent.

Shares of Teamlease are trading 12.7 percent lower at Rs 2,483.30.

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

TeamLease

Previous Article

Eicher Motors Earnings Preview: Domestic recovery, exports ramp up to aid a strong quarter

Next Article

This agri-sciences company is aggressively looking at a pharma acquisition