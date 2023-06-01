TCS welcomes new CEO and MD – K Krithivasan: A look at the road ahead

In the 55 years of TCS’s history, K Krithivasan will only be its fifth CEO, succeeding Rajesh Gopinathan (2017–2023).

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on June 1 welcomed its new CEO and MD — K Krithivasan, the company’s fifth CEO since it was set up in 1968. The fact the IT giant has had only five CEOs in its 55 years of history shows it is a stable ship and is a testimony to the stability and quality of its management.

Krithivasan will be succeeding Rajesh Gopinathan (2017–2023).