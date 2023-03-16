TCS under Rajesh Gopinathan: A legacy of achievements

The country's largest IT services exporter Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday said its managing director and chief executive officer Rajesh Gopinathan has resigned.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India's largest IT services exporter, has seen remarkable growth under the leadership of Rajesh Gopinathan, who has resigned from the company on Thursday, March 16. Gopinathan, who took over as CEO in February 2017, has completed six years at the helm, during which TCS has achieved significant milestones.

Under his leadership, TCS has become a partner of choice for Fortune 500 companies looking to transform their businesses. TCS has grown into a US $25.7 billion global company with over 613,000 associates, making it the largest private sector employer in the world.

Additionally, TCS' market capitalisation has also crossed $167.86 billion in FY22-23 , making it the second most valuable company in India.