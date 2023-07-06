TCS to scale up its Azure open AI expertise; plans to train 25,000 engineers

Using this framework, TCS and client teams would be able to jointly ideate on AI-led solutions to their business problems, develop proofs of concept on Azure Open AI, create solution roadmaps, gather stakeholder feedback, train the models, build sufficiently strong guardrails and deploy the solutions.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) on Thursday announced plans to significantly scale its Azure Open AI expertise to help clients accelerate the adoption of the artificial intelligence technology.

TCS also plans to get 25,000 associates trained and certified on Azure Open AI to implement the plan.

Besides that, the company also launched its new Generative AI Enterprise Adoption offering on Microsoft Cloud. This offering uses a proprietary transformation framework to bring together TCS’ contextual knowledge and its expertise in Azure Open AI service to help clients enhance customer experience, launch new business models, grow revenue and enhance productivity, TCS said in a press release.

Using this framework, TCS and client teams would be able to jointly ideate on AI-led solutions to their business problems, develop proofs of concept on Azure Open AI, create solution roadmaps, gather stakeholder feedback, train the models, build sufficiently strong guardrails and deploy the solutions, the company added.

“Generative AI upends how enterprises can grow revenue, create new innovations, and get more work done— it’s a game-changer that has the potential to do all of this faster, better, and more cost-effectively,” said Siva Ganesan, Head, Microsoft Business Unit, TCS.

In addition to this, TCS also said that it would help clients accelerate software development and boost programmer productivity through advisory, foundational set-up and rollout services around GitHub Copilot, a generative AI tool built on Azure OpenAI’s language models, that helps programmers develop code faster and with less effort.

The Indian software giant is expected to declare its results for the first quarter of the current financial year (Q1FY24) on July 12. Apart from the financial results, the board of TCS will also consider and approve an interim dividend for the current financial year.

The IT services company has also fixed July 20, 2023, as the record date for the interim dividend.