TCS to scale up its Azure open AI expertise; plans to train 25,000 engineers

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) on Thursday announced plans to significantly scale its Azure Open AI expertise to help clients accelerate the adoption of the artificial intelligence technology.

TCS also plans to get 25,000 associates trained and certified on Azure Open AI to implement the plan.

Besides that, the company also launched its new Generative AI Enterprise Adoption offering on Microsoft Cloud. This offering uses a proprietary transformation framework to bring together TCS’ contextual knowledge and its expertise in Azure Open AI service to help clients enhance customer experience, launch new business models, grow revenue and enhance productivity, TCS said in a press release.