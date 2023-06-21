TCS signs $1.1-billion contract with UK's largest workplace pension scheme Nest

The contract is to digitally transform Nest’s scheme administration services. Shares of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd ended at Rs 3,257.45, up by Rs 30.25, or 0.94 percent on the BSE.

India's largest software service provider Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Wednesday, June 21, signed a contract worth 840 million pounds ($1.1 billion) with Nest, UK's largest workplace pension scheme, for an initial tenure of 10 years.

The total maximum estimated value of the contract, if extended to the entirety of its 18-year tenure, will be 1.5 billion pounds, TCS said in an exchange filing.