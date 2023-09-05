TCS Share Price: India's largest IT services company to transform Swedish agri major's digital infra

India’s largest IT services provider Tata Consultancy Services Ltd . on Tuesday announced that it has been selected as a strategic partner by Sweden's Lantmannen Ekonomisk Forening (Lantmännen) to transform the company’s IT infrastructure.

Share Market Live NSE

Under the agreement, TCS will provide digital workplace services and help transform the IT infrastructure of Lantmannen, the company said in an exchange announcement. Financial components of the deal were not disclosed.

Sweden-based Lantmannen is a leading agriculture, machinery, bioenergy and food products company in Northern Europe. It is owned by 18,000 Swedish farmers, and has operations in over 20 countries with an annual turnover of approximately 60 billion Swedish Kroner ($5.5 billion).

TCS will harmonise Lantmannen’s digital workplace to support secure and efficient hybrid working for all users. It will also transform Lantmannen’s global service desk with TCS’ digital experience suite.

The Indian IT services company will leverage its local presence in Sweden and across the Nordics, to deliver services.

TCS has been present in the Nordic region since 1991 and currently has over 20,000 employees supporting leading enterprises in Sweden, Finland, Norway and Denmark.

TCS, last month, announced a deal with Dutch life insurance and pension provider Athora Netherlands to help the latter adopt a business and IT operating model that will enhance customer experience, operational resilience and business agility.

Shares of TCS surged to the day's high post the announcement, currently trading 0.5 percent higher at Rs 3,436.70.