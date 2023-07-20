TCS selected as strategic partner by BBC for transforming its finance and payroll functions

TCS will make use of its proprietary platforms, partner ecosystem, contextual knowledge as well as a future-ready talent pool for powering BBC’s reimagination of the media business model, along with boosting growth.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) announced on Thursday that it has been chosen as a strategic partner of the British Broadcaster Corporation (BBC) for transforming the public service broadcaster’s finance and payroll functions, along with the company’s Application Management Services for improved resilience and agility.

The largest Indian IT company has entered into a multi-year partnership with BBC and will leverage its AI-driven human-machine collaboration suite called ‘TCS Cognix’, which provides already built, cloud-based modules that will leverage artificial intelligence, machine learning and intelligent automation.

As per the partnership terms, TCS will make use of its proprietary platforms, partner ecosystem, contextual knowledge as well as a future-ready talent pool for powering BBC’s reimagination of the media business model, along with boosting growth.

The IT giant will manage individual processes across operations that are strategic and transactional finance related while embedding digital technologies into these operations for improving the deal’s efficiency, process velocity and outcomes of the process.

TCS will also provide application management services in partnership with BBC, while implementing its unified operations model, which is known for integrating unified operations mode and business process that helps in a better diagnosis of problems.

“TCS’ digital capabilities and domain expertise will BBC achieve their business objectives while building greater agility and resilience in their operations,” said the Country Head, UK and Ireland, TCS, Amit Kapur in a press release.