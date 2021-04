Tech companies seem to be at war looking for talent as the sector witnessed a boom during the pandemic, but bellwether Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) managed to keep attrition at all-time low levels of 7.2 percent. The IT major made a record quarterly net addition of 19,388 employees in the March quarter.

TCS delivered a strong quarter, beating street estimates on most fronts and witnessed the highest deal-win in a quarter with a total contract value of $9.2 billion in Q4FY21.

With the record employee net addition, the total headcount stood at 4,88,649, a net addition of 40,185 during the year. The company said its workforce continues to be "young and very diverse", comprising 154 nationalities, with women making up 36.5 percent of the workforce.

The company added that employees logged 43 million learning hours in FY 2021, resulting in over 3,79,000 employees getting trained on multiple new technologies.

"With the second wave of the pandemic upon us, our top priority is once again to secure the health and personal wellbeing of our workforce across the world. We are looking at ways to expedite vaccinations for eligible TCSers wherever local regulations allow it, and in the meantime, urge everyone to stay safe, step out only if necessary, wear masks and practice physical distancing,” said Milind Lakkad, Chief HR Officer.

"On the business side, our investments in organic talent development have been core to our ability to increasingly participate in our customers’ growth and transformation initiatives. Our organic talent development program anticipates the technology and business needs of our customers, and designs career paths that help our employees meet their aspirations, while building leaders and a future-ready workforce for TCS," he added.