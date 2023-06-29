TCS sacked six employees, banned six staffing firms in recruitment bribe case: N Chandrasekaran

Speaking at the TCS annual general meeting, chairman Chandrasekaran detailed the entire investigation process adding that three more employees are still being investigated and the company is currently auditing its entire recruitment supply chain.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) banned around six employees and six business associate (BA) firms or staffing firms in relation to the recruitment bribe case, said chairman N Chandrasekaran, addressing several reports and shareholder queries on the issue that came up during the IT services major’s annual general meeting (AGM) on June 29.

This was the first time that the senior-most executive from the company openly spoke about the entire investigation process in the case and the way forward, coming after nearly a week of discussions and speculations on the case.

Speaking to the shareholders, Chandrasekaran said, “We found six employees who did not follow ethical conduct. While we cannot quantify what favours they got but they certainly behaved in a way that they were favouring certain firms. We have banned all those six employees and six such BA companies. There are investigations pending on three more employees.”