Breaking News
X
TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan resigns, K Krithivasan to take over
English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsDecided to step down after deep reflection: Rajesh Gopinathan

Decided to step down after deep reflection: Rajesh Gopinathan

Decided to step down after deep reflection: Rajesh Gopinathan
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Mar 16, 2023 8:30:27 PM IST (Published)

"I have thoroughly enjoyed my exciting 22 years at TCS. The last six years have been most enriching and fulfilling," said Rajesh Gopinathan.

"I decided to step down at the end of FY23 after deep reflection and discussion with the TCS Chairman," said Rajesh Gopinathan, who on Thursday resigned as the managing director and chief executive officer of India's largest IT services exporter Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).

Recommended Articles

View All
More than just a gig worker | This report 'delivers' insights into their lives, dreams

More than just a gig worker | This report 'delivers' insights into their lives, dreams

Mar 16, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Zee 5 says it will 'learn from competition' before deciding restrictions on password sharing

Zee 5 says it will 'learn from competition' before deciding restrictions on password sharing

Mar 16, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Life that Matters: Same-sex marriage — wedding isn't the challenge, but more serious legal issues are the divorce, alimony and domestic violence

Life that Matters: Same-sex marriage — wedding isn't the challenge, but more serious legal issues are the divorce, alimony and domestic violence

Mar 16, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Shrinkflation may now hit your milk packets | Explained

Shrinkflation may now hit your milk packets | Explained

Mar 15, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


He said he had been harbouring a few ideas on what he would want to do in the next phase of his life.
Gopinathan has worked at TCS for the last 22 years and only recently completed six years at the helm of the company. "I have thoroughly enjoyed my exciting 22 years at TCS. The last six years have been most enriching and fulfilling," he said.
Gopinathan completed his electronic and electrical engineering from REC Trichy, which is now NIT, Trichy in 1994. He then went to IIM Ahmedabad to pursue his post-graduate diploma in management.
This story is being updated
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Rajesh GopinathanTCS

Previous Article

TCS under Rajesh Gopinathan: A legacy of achievements

Next Article

ITAT upholds Flipkart's appeal against alleged Rs 1,700 crore marketing intangibles & ESOP cross-charge

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X