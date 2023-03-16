Decided to step down after deep reflection: Rajesh Gopinathan

"I have thoroughly enjoyed my exciting 22 years at TCS. The last six years have been most enriching and fulfilling," said Rajesh Gopinathan.
"I decided to step down at the end of FY23 after deep reflection and discussion with the TCS Chairman," said Rajesh Gopinathan, who on Thursday resigned as the managing director and chief executive officer of India's largest IT services exporter Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).
He said he had been harbouring a few ideas on what he would want to do in the next phase of his life.
Gopinathan has worked at TCS for the last 22 years and only recently completed six years at the helm of the company. "I have thoroughly enjoyed my exciting 22 years at TCS. The last six years have been most enriching and fulfilling," he said.
Gopinathan completed his electronic and electrical engineering from REC Trichy, which is now NIT, Trichy in 1994. He then went to IIM Ahmedabad to pursue his post-graduate diploma in management.
This story is being updated
