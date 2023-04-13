TCS Q4 Results: Revenue growth was about a third of what we anticipated, says outgoing CEO Rajesh Gopinathan

Outgoing TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan said that the sequential decline seen in the North America business caught the company by surprise and that the demand bounceback they anticipated did not come through.

“North America has been growing very strongly for us. If you look over the last eight quarters, for the first time, in a long time, after the pandemic, we have actually had a sequential de-growth in North America, which was totally unexpected, and caught us by surprise. As I said, the signs of a slowdown were there, but we were anticipating a bounce back but that did not come through," Gopinathan told CNBC-TV18 in an exclusive post-earnings interaction.

Gopinathan said that the company was anticipating constant currency revenue growth of 1.5-2 percent during the quarter and ended up with 0.6 percent. He attributed the miss to the decline in the North America business, particularly in the US.

However, he said that the actual sequential growth has been over $100 million, and that the approach to short-term uncertainty is to stay agile and deal with it on a month-on-month basis.

"Structurally, TCS remains on a very good wicket," he said.

The US is currently undergoing a banking crisis with the failure of Silvergate and Silicon Valley Bank. CEO designate K Krithivasan, who will take over on June 1, 2023, said that the company's exposure to US banks is immaterial and less than 3 percent.

Krithivasan further said that the uncertainty is likely to linger for some more time where customers will prioritise their spending and that the US government will not allow any more bank failures.

TCS also missed EBIT margin expectations by 50 basis points during the quarter, coming in at 24.5 percent, compared to 25 percent.

Gopinathan said that there are headwinds as well as tailwinds on the margin front. Speaking of headwinds, he spoke of travel costs, which are yet to return to the peak. "There are headwinds and there are tailwinds also, which gives us confidence that the margin trajectory should definitely be positive," he said.

COO N Ganapathy Subramaniam spoke about discretionary projects being put on hold, pointing to the manufacturing and auto sector where this has happened. "BFSI we have seen some caution, where we have seen some caution in terms of people saying lets spend wisely," he said.

Gopinathan also spoke about any potential rebound in the business. "The US reacts fast. It reacts fast on the downside and it will react fast on the upside also. So if this current uncertainty goes away, it will be reasonable to expect a significant pop in the later of the year," he said, adding that there needs to be some "repair work" that needs to be done in the US and this is a proper time to do so.

Exposure To Credit Suisse And UBS

For the March quarter, TCS did not see any impact from the collapse of Credit Suisse and its subsequnt rescue by rival UBS. However, CEO Designate Krithivasan anticipates some impact as the merger process. "Some of the discretionary work that they (Credit Suisse) were doing, they may defer or rethink whether it is required," he said, adding that there could be some cancellation of discretionary work.

However, he did not share any specific number of the company's exposure to both these banks.

New MD & CEO

TCS will have K Krithivasan taking over from Rajesh Gopinathan as the new MD & CEO from June 1. He said that he will not do anything different at the helm of affairs. "Just because there is a CEO change, does not mean there will be a strategy or structural change," he said.

Krithivasan, who has been the head of the BFSI at TCS said that a new head for the vertical will be appointed in due course, without specifying on a timeline.

Shares of TCS have opened 1.3 percent lower at Rs 3,198.