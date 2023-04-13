TCS Q4 Results: Analysts see limited upside due to near-term uncertainties, expensive valuations

Out of the 49 analysts that have coverage on TCS, 12 have a sell recommendation.

Analysts on the street who track Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) did not share very bullish commentary after the company's March quarter earnings missed expectations on most parameters.

They have cited near-term uncertainties and expensive valuations to be some of the key reasons behind their rationale.

Outgoing CEO Rajesh Gopinathan said that the sentiment currently is negative and discretionary projects have been put on hold.

Brokerage firm JPMorgan

cited the earnings miss to unexpected weakness in the US, particularly in BFSI, and continued challenges in Europe. The firm said that client caution driving cuts to discretionary spends and project deferrals will impact near-term growth outlook.

An uncertain macro and tech spend will contribute to a soft first half of financial year 2024, thereby impacting the full-year growth. Therefore, JPMorgan has cut TCS' revenue estimates by 1 percent and margin estimates by 20 basis points. It remains underweight on the stock with a price target of 2,700, implying a potential downside of nearly 17 percent.

TCS missed its EBIT margin expectations by 50 basis points during the quarter, reporting margin of 24.5 percent, compared to a CNBC-TV18 poll of 25 percent. Citi believes that with this margin number, coupled with regular wage hikes, consensus estimates on the margin front may have to be revised lower going forward. It termed the results to be weaker than expected.

Citi has a sell rating on TCS with a price target of Rs 3,000, which is a potential downside of 7.5 percent from current levels.

Nomura called the results disappointing on the revenue and margin front, adding that the near-term visibility remains low for the company. It also said that TCS missed its exit guidance on the margin front due to lower discretionary revenues. Nomura has therefore cut its earnings estimates on TCS by 1-2 percent and also its price target to Rs 2,830 from Rs 2,850, while maintaining its Reduce rating. This is a 13 percent downside projection on the share price.

On the flip side, Bernstein called TCS' orderbook healthy despite a soft quarter and macro headwinds. COO N Ganapathy Subramaniam said that the company is comfortable with the $7 billion to $9 billion range of deal wins and that the qualified pipeline looks good. TCV for the March quarter stood at $10 billion.

Bernstain also said that the company's book-to-bill ratio or the numbers of orders billed compared to the ones received during a quarter, has improved. The brokrage has maintained its outperform rating on the stock with a price target of Rs 3,560, which is a potential upside of 9.7 percent from current levels.

CLSA's outperform rating is driven by the fact that TCS' medium-term outlook is reassuring due to its healthy orderbook. However, it expects near-term uncertainties and the ongoing leadership transition to weigh on the stock. Structural strengths and a 4 percent dividend yield may lend support, according to CLSA, who has a price target of Rs 3,550 on the stock.

Out of the 49 analysts that have coverage on TCS, 23 have a buy recommendation, 14 say hold, while 12 have a sell recommendation.