Three reasons why TCS may not announce a share buyback this quarter

In absolute terms, the total dividend payout by TCS during the current financial year stands at Rs 33,297 crore.

TCS will kickstart the largecap earnings season for the March quarter on Wednesday. The street estimates for growth are in a wide range, considering its exposure to the BFSI sector and the uncertain macro environment.

The street is also concerned over whether the company will announce a buyback of equity shares, now that it is eligible to do so. Companies are allowed to take only one share buyback during a 12-month period.

However, here are three reasons why TCS may not choose to announce a buyback during the earnings announcement:

A major reason being the fact that the company announced a large special dividend worth Rs 75 during the December quarter. That included a special dividend of Rs 67 and an interim dividend of Rs 8. So far, for the current financial year, TCS has paid dividends worth Rs 91, compared to Rs 43 and Rs 38 during the previous two financial years respectively.

After such a hefty payout, the company may want to conserve some cash considering the uncertain environment it finds itself in.

Additionally, in case the company intended on considering a buyback proposal, the same would have been part of the agenda for its board meeting announcement on the exchange. However, no such agenda was part of the exchange filing that spoke of the board meeting for its results.

Shares of TCS have been flat so far this year, and have declined by 1.5 percent.