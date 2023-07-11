TCS Earnings Preview: Tata group giant may report its slowest June quarter excluding Covid period

Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities has forecast TCV of deal wins to range between $11 billion to $12 billion, a year-on-year growth of 34-46 percent, compared to the company's forecast of $7 billion to $9 billion.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India's largest technology services company will kickstart the June quarter earnings season as it reports results on Wednesday. This will be the first results commentary that will be shared under the new CEO K Krithivasan.

However, it is likely to be a tough initiation to the chair for the new CEO, as the company is likely to report a muted quarter in what generally is seasonally strong. Not only is the quarter likely to be muted, but it may also turn out to be the slowest June quarter for the company in a decade, with the exception of the Covid-19 year of 2020.

A CNBC-TV18 poll expects less than 1 percent growth in both US Dollar and rupee revenue, while EBIT margin is likely to decline compared to the March quarter.

As we mentioned earlier, this is likely to be the slowest June quarter in a decade for TCS except the Covid quarter in 2020 as macro uncertainties persist. This means that discretionary spending is being cut and projects are being put on hold. Multiple companies have flagged off weakness in segments like BFSI, Retail, Communications and in geographies like North America.

For the June quarter, TCS is likely to see Constant Currency growth of 0.2 percent on a sequential basis, which is lower than the 2.2 percent growth it saw during the March quarter. TCS' June quarter growth is also likely to lag Infosys' growth of 0.7 percent.

TCS is likely to see a decline in margin as wage hikes took effect from April 1 this year. The 23.4 percent figure is likely to be the lowest for the company in four quarters.

Despite fears of a slowdown, the company has announced reasonable deals during the quarter. Here are some of them:

Marks & Spencer

Deal with Phoenix Group

An Estimated $1.8 billion deal with BSNL

Deal with Ikano Bank

Teachers' Pension Scheme, England & Wales

Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities has forecast TCV of deal wins to range between $11 billion to $12 billion, a year-on-year growth of 34-46 percent, compared to the company's forecast of $7 billion to $9 billion.

There are some key questions for the management that need to be asked:

Will the second half of the financial year see a recovery? Is there a risk of downside?

While consensus if projecting a 6-6.5 percent constant currency revenue growth for TCS in financial year 2024, the bears are projecting that figure to be between 5-5.5 percent. For financial year 2025, the consensus is for 10 percent, while bears are projecting a 7 percent figure.

First Month of Krithivasan As CEO

The company in June had announced the cancellation of a large $1.8 billion Transamerica deal ahead of schedule. Question now is that are we going to see more companies focus on insourcing?

Growth in the key BFSI segment slowed to 9.1 percent year-on-year, slowing for the third quarter in a row. The management had said that clients are in a greater rush to preserve costs.

TCS had also targeted a 25 percent exit margin in the March quarter, which did not materialise due to lower than expected revenue. It remains to be seen whether there is any new margin guidance from the management.

Shares of TCS have remained flat on a year-to-date basis.