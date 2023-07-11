TCS Earnings Preview: Tata group giant may report its slowest June quarter excluding Covid period

Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities has forecast TCV of deal wins to range between $11 billion to $12 billion, a year-on-year growth of 34-46 percent, compared to the company's forecast of $7 billion to $9 billion.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India's largest technology services company will kickstart the June quarter earnings season as it reports results on Wednesday. This will be the first results commentary that will be shared under the new CEO K Krithivasan.

Live TV

Loading...

However, it is likely to be a tough initiation to the chair for the new CEO, as the company is likely to report a muted quarter in what generally is seasonally strong. Not only is the quarter likely to be muted, but it may also turn out to be the slowest June quarter for the company in a decade, with the exception of the Covid-19 year of 2020.

A CNBC-TV18 poll expects less than 1 percent growth in both US Dollar and rupee revenue, while EBIT margin is likely to decline compared to the March quarter.