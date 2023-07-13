TCS Q1 Earnings: Not sure when macro uncertainties will subside, says CEO K Krithivasan

Krithivasan also said that the Total Contract Value (TCV) continues to remain strong and that there have been no major project cancellations.
TCS CEO K Krithivasan says he is unsure when the macro uncertainties will subside. In his first interaction as CEO of India's largest software services company, Krithivasan told CNBC-TV18 that the company is re-assessing the investments that were done a year earlier.
Krithivasan also said that the Total Contract Value (TCV) continues to remain strong and that there have been no major project cancellations. TCS reported total deal wins of $10.2 billion for the June quarter, which was the highest in five quarters, and the second straight quarter of $10 billion plus in TCV.
TCS, on Wednesday, reported its slowest June quarter growth in a decade, excluding the Covid-19 period.
There have always been worries over companies like TCS losing business to Global Captive Centers (GCCs), but Krithivasan was quick to clarify that TCS has not lost any business to these GCCs and that they have a strong relationship and work with them.
Speaking further on the macro uncertainties, Krithivasan said that there it is not a panic situation out there.
This is a developing story.
