TCS Q1 Earnings: Not sure when macro uncertainties will subside, says CEO K Krithivasan

TCS CEO K Krithivasan says he is unsure when the macro uncertainties will subside. In his first interaction as CEO of India's largest software services company, Krithivasan told CNBC-TV18 that the company is re-assessing the investments that were done a year earlier.

Krithivasan also said that the Total Contract Value (TCV) continues to remain strong and that there have been no major project cancellations. TCS reported total deal wins of $10.2 billion for the June quarter, which was the highest in five quarters, and the second straight quarter of $10 billion plus in TCV.

TCS, on Wednesday, reported its slowest June quarter growth in a decade, excluding the Covid-19 period.