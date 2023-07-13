CNBC TV18
TCS Q1 Earnings: Not sure when macro uncertainties will subside, says CEO K Krithivasan

TCS Q1 Earnings: Not sure when macro uncertainties will subside, says CEO K Krithivasan

TCS Q1 Earnings: Not sure when macro uncertainties will subside, says CEO K Krithivasan
By Reema Tendulkar   | Latha Venkatesh  Jul 13, 2023 9:26:36 AM IST (Updated)

Krithivasan also said that the Total Contract Value (TCV) continues to remain strong and that there have been no major project cancellations.

TCS CEO K Krithivasan says he is unsure when the macro uncertainties will subside. In his first interaction as CEO of India's largest software services company, Krithivasan told CNBC-TV18 that the company is re-assessing the investments that were done a year earlier.

Krithivasan also said that the Total Contract Value (TCV) continues to remain strong and that there have been no major project cancellations. TCS reported total deal wins of $10.2 billion for the June quarter, which was the highest in five quarters, and the second straight quarter of $10 billion plus in TCV.
TCS, on Wednesday, reported its slowest June quarter growth in a decade, excluding the Covid-19 period.
