TCS prepares for leadership transition as Rajesh Gopinathan resigns after 6 years as CEO

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the largest IT services company in India, made a surprising announcement regarding a leadership change on Thursday, March 16. Rajesh Gopinathan, the current Managing Director and CEO, has tendered his resignation after a successful six-year stint at the company.

"After a stellar career of over 22 years with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and a successful stint as Managing Director and CEO during the last six years, Rajesh Gopinathan has decided to step down from the company to pursue his other interests," the company said in a statement.

TCS has named K Krithivasan as the new Chief Executive Officer-designate, effective as of March 16, 2023. This announcement has surprised many in the industry, as Gopinathan was reappointed as MD and CEO for a period of five years which ends only in Feb 2027.

The reasons for his sudden departure are personal, according to his statement.

Addressing his departure, Gopinathan said, " I have been harboring a few ideas on what I want to do in the next phase of my life. After deep reflection and in discussion with the Chairman and the Board, we decided that the end of this fiscal year is a good time for me to step aside and pursue those interests."

Regarding Krithivasan's appointment, he stated, "Having worked with Krithi over the last two decades, I am confident that he is best positioned to take TCS to greater heights along with the leadership team. I will be working closely with Krithi to give him all the support that he needs."

The abrupt resignation of Gopinathan has taken many in the industry by surprise, including market expert Prakash Diwan, who expressed his shock by stating, "there was no anticipation or indication that there would be a need to look at any transitory kind of development."

Despite the shock, experts believe that the transition will be smooth, as Gopinathan will continue with the company until September 15, 2023, to provide transition and support to his successor.

"K Krithivasan is a person who is not coming from an external environment. He is someone who understands the organisation, and that makes continuity absolutely non-negotiable in this case," Diwan said.

Analysts predict that the market may react negatively in the short term, but Krithivasan's appointment will ensure continuity for the company.

According to Omkar Tanksale from Axis Securities, Rajesh Gopinathan played a crucial role in making TCS a company with exceptional execution capabilities and top-notch corporate governance.

"I believe there will be no fundamental change as K Krithivasan has been with the company since 1989 and was the BFSI head, so he has a prominent hold on the business verticals. However, sentiment may get impacted negatively on the stock for the next few days."

Krithivasan, who is currently the President and Global Head of the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) Business Group at TCS, is also an insider. During his tenure at the company, he has held leadership roles in delivery, customer relationship management, large program management and sales.