TCS, JLR digital unit announce 800-million-pound pact to shape a 'future-ready' tech architecture

India's largest IT services company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Wednesday (September 6) announced a landmark partnership with the digital unit of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), aiming to drive transformation, simplification, and effective management of JLR's digital assets.

This collaboration seeks to forge a cutting-edge technology architecture, aligning with JLR's ‘reimagine’ strategy, according to a stock exchange filing.

With a decade-long history of collaboration, TCS has been a trusted partner to JLR Digital, assisting the luxury automaker in optimising its growth and innovation endeavours. The new alliance, valued at 800 million pounds over the next five years, represents an expansion and deepening of this enduring relationship.

TCS will harness its profound contextual insights, domain expertise, proprietary platforms, extensive partner network, and a talent pool ready for the future to bolster JLR's digital capabilities.

The objectives include enhancing digital capacity, streamlining and managing the digital landscape, and establishing a forward-looking digital core to underpin JLR's business transformation.

Within the framework of this partnership, TCS will provide a wide spectrum of services, encompassing application, development and maintenance, enterprise infrastructure management, cloud migration, cybersecurity, and data services.

By leveraging innovative technologies to revamp fundamental IT operations and adopting agile work methodologies, TCS is set to enable a more agile, scaleable, and efficient operational model.

Through collaborative efforts and by achieving economies of scale with suppliers, this partnership is expected to deliver significant cost savings for JLR over the next five years, thereby freeing up resources for future investments.

Beyond the contractual commitments, TCS is collaborating closely with JLR to accelerate the realisation of its vision for a modern luxury client experience tailored for diverse global markets.

TCS Business Group Head, Manufacturing, Anupam Singhal said, "We are pleased to be selected by JLR as their strategic partner to help manage and transform their digital estate and build a new, future-ready digital core that will support their ‘reimagine strategy’ and electrification plans."

Shares of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd ended at Rs 3,429.85, up by Rs 2, or 0.058 percent, on the BSE.